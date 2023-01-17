Today is the deadline for the public to register for a state hearing on National Fuel Gas Distribution Corp.’s proposed rate hike.
The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) holds public hearings Thursday via telephone for public input for National Fuel’s proposed rate hike. The company has filed for an increase in its base delivery rate. If approved as is, it would boost the average residential customer’s bill by $9.74 per month, from $99.93 to $109.67.
To listen or to testify at either hearing Thursday, a person must register with PUC Administrative Law Judge Mary D. Long by 4 p.m. today. National Fuel’s request will have public hearings via telephone at 1 and 6 p.m. Thursday.
Those who only wish to listen to the hearing should contact Long’s office by email or phone as listed below and provide name and which hearings to listen to so the PUC will have adequate caller capacity.
To preregister by email, email Long’s legal assistant, Daniela Alban, at dalban@pa.gov and provide: first and last name; date and time (1 or 6 p.m.) of which hearing to testify; and phone number to be used calling into the hearing.
To preregister by phone, call Long’s office at (412) 565-3550 and leave a message with: first and last name; date and time (1 or 6 p.m.) of which hearing to testify; phone number to be used calling into the hearing; phone number where the person may reached prior to the hearing (if needed); and email address, if applicable.
Call-in information for the public hearings is toll-free: (866) 566-0649 and PIN number 83345259.
National Fuel Gas presently provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 214,000 people in northwestern Pennsylvania.
A final PUC decision on National Fuel’s proposed rate hike is due by July 27.
