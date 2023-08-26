Schedule subject to change.
• 9:30 a.m.: 4-H dairy breakfast and awards, Youth Show Arena
• 10 a.m.: Home show and exhibit buildings open
• 10 a.m.: Draft horse barrel racing, horse and pony ring
• 10 a.m.: Milk chugging contest, Youth Show Arena
• 10:30 a.m.: 4-H Family Living awards, West End Stage (in the event of rain, Exhibit Building No. 1)
• 11 a.m.: Pedal power tractor pull (children 4 to 7), Youth Show Arena
• Noon to 1 p.m.: Performance by Onmymind, West End Stage
• 12:30 p.m.: Livestock master showman contest, livestock complex
• 1 to 5 p.m.: Ride-A-Rama, midway
• 1:30 p.m.: Demonstration by Cheryl Weiderspahn: 120 Years of Apron History, Exhibit Building No. 1
• 2 p.m.: Demolition derby, grandstand
• 2 p.m.: 4-H and FFA market rabbit sale and goat milk fudge auction, Youth Show Arena
• 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.: Performance by Humble Music, West End Stage
• 3 p.m.: Rabbit hopping contest, Youth Show Arena
• 5 to 6 p.m.: Performance by Emil & the Palookas, West End Stage
• 6 to 10 p.m.: Ride-A-Rama, midway
• 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.: Performance by Emil & the Palookas, West End Stage
• 7 p.m.: Demolition derby, grandstand
• 7 to 8 p.m.: Release of 4-H (departments 20-23), exhibit buildings
• 8 p.m.: Release of animals
• 10 p.m.: Fireworks
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.