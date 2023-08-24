Schedule subject to change.
• 8 a.m.: Open dairy adult cows (milking and dry), Youth Show Arena
• 9 a.m.: 4-H and FFA sheep fitting, livestock complex
• 10 a.m.: Horse and pony cart game classes, horse and pony ring
• 10 a.m.: Home show and exhibit buildings open
• 10 a.m.: Youth fun day, draft horse ring
• 10:30 a.m.: FFA pleasure horse, horse and pony ring
• Noon: Horse and pony trail classes, horse and pony ring
• 1 to 2 p.m.: Performance by Aine Celtic Irish Dancers, West End Stage
• 1 to 5 p.m.: Ride-A-Rama, midway
• 1 p.m.: 4-H and FFA sheep showmanship, livestock complex
• 1:30 p.m.: Demonstration: “Ukrainian Art: Pysanky Eggs” with presenter Sue Marranconi, Exhibit Building No. 1
• 2 p.m.: Mustang demonstration, horse and pony ring
• 3 p.m.: Pleasure driving, horse and pony ring
• 3 to 4 p.m.: Performance by Fred Oakman, West End Stage
• 5 p.m.: Horse and pony costume class, horse and pony ring
• 6 to 10 p.m.: Ride-A-Rama, midway
• 5 to 7 p.m.: Performance by Justifield, West End Stage
• 7 p.m.: Truck and tractor pull, grandstand
• 7 p.m.: Dairy goat dress-up contest, dairy goat tent
• 7 p.m.: Sheep lead line contest, livestock complex
• 8 p.m.: 4-H and FFA dairy cheese yield and dairy beef auction, Youth Show Arena
