Meadville City Council today will consider taking legal action against Crawford County.
The agenda posted ahead of the meeting included discussion and a possible vote on suing the county in order to force a countywide property reassessment.
The move comes after City Council devoted its study session last week to the topic with an extensive presentation followed by discussion. Crawford County Board of Commissioners Chairman Eric Henry attended the meeting and offered his own comments on reassessment, the reasons for its long delay, and the possibility of a lawsuit.
The presentation by the city’s attorney suggested that decades between assessments can result in significant discrepancies as the assessed values grow more and more inaccurate. In such situations, it’s generally expected that about one-third of property owners are likely paying more than they should and about one-third are paying less. However, the presentation to council argued that outdated assessments could be more likely to have a disproportionately negative impact on lower-value properties in Meadville.
Lawyer Michael Musone contrasted over-valued city properties with what he said were under-valued Conneaut Lake-area properties. In effect, he told council, over-assessed city property owners “are subsidizing those lakefront property owners.”
Henry, on the other hand, argued that property owners who think their assessments are too high already have recourse — they can appeal their assessments with the Crawford County Assessment Office. Henry also said that Crawford County simply cannot afford the high cost of a countywide reassessment. A potential lawsuit would add to that cost and, if the county were forced to conduct a reassessment, likely lead to a tax hike for all county property owners of 20 percent, according to Henry.
Crawford has not conducted a full-scale assessment since 1969 — no county in the state has gone longer. In 1985, the values were updated by applying a flat multiplier of 2.7 across the board for the values established in 1969, but no true assessment was conducted.
The Pennsylvania Constitution requires uniformity in taxation. With regard to property taxes, according to Musone, owners of similarly valued properties would be expected to pay similar tax amounts, but that’s often not the case in Crawford County due to the outdated assessments.
In suing the county, the city could argue that the outdated assessments result in non-uniform — and thus unconstitutional — taxation, a strategy that has worked in other counties with assessments of a similar and in some cases more recent vintage.
Also on the agenda for tonight’s meeting is approval of a contract with Erie-based Building Inspection Underwriters of PA for residential rental inspections. The inspections were part of a rental property registration and licensing program approved in December.
Council will also consider updates to the city’s property maintenance code and vote on hiring recently retired police chief Michael Tautin as an independent contractor. Tautin is expected to continue performing many of the same administrative responsibilities he had as chief on a part-time basis.
The meeting takes place at 6 p.m. at the Meadville City Building, 894 Diamond Park.
