Should the Market Square parking garage stay or should it go?
If it goes, there will be the trouble of making up for the loss of more than 200 parking spaces.
If it stays, there will be the double-natured challenge of extensive short-term repairs and the long-term demands of ongoing maintenance costs.
The question is no mere hypothetical, according to City Planner Peter Grella, who addressed Meadville City Council’s subcommittee on infrastructure Wednesday regarding “the condition of the parking garage and the urgency of actually having a direction how to address its condition and its possible end of life.”
The goal, Grella said, is to come up with a plan “that does the least damage to the tax base in the city while providing adequate parking.”
The plan arrived at over the course of the nearly 30-minute discussion that followed is two-fold. The city will request proposals from engineering firms for a structural condition report on the six-level parking deck located just north of the Meadville Market House. City staff members will also begin a city-wide parking analysis to investigate the needs likely to arise if the garage is demolished and areas where parking may be underutilized.
How the structural condition report will be paid for is not yet clear. City Manager Maryann Menanno, citing a recent assessment of the Market House, estimated a cost of $30,000 to $50,000.
The condition of the parking garage does not come as a surprise. When about six ground-level spaces were taken out of service last May due to rust being shed from the deck above, Menanno cited a strategy of “controlled deterioration” that had been adopted by the council members serving in 2015, none of whom remain on council. The strategy limited investment in the structure to the minimum required “to keep it operational until the point where it was going to be torn down,” she said at the time.
While the outlook for the garage was bleak, Menanno last year was optimistic about winning funding from grant programs targeting infrastructure improvements.
On Wednesday, however, she said the city did not receive federal grant funding it had sought from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC).
“We’re always searching for grant monies (federal or otherwise) to help offset costs to city taxpayers,” Menanno said in an email after the meeting. “Unfortunately, the ARC funding did not work out as hoped but we will continue to pursue different opportunities as they present themselves.”
The Market Square parking garage provides approximately 275 spaces, though it is not currently operating at full capacity due to maintenance issues. A surface lot in the same spot would likely hold about 54 spaces, according to the subcommittee’s discussion.
Further complicating the question of how best to address the garage dilemma is the debt remaining to be paid on the structure. Councilwoman Autumn Vogel estimated the city still owes about $1 million.
Rehabilitation of the garage would be costly. Menanno estimated a price range of $5 million to $10 million.
Councilman Jim Roha, the other member of the infrastructure subcommittee, pointed out that the city has acquired several properties in recent years that could provide additional surface parking if it were needed.
At the same time, “I’m not interested in having a downtown that’s decimated by parking lots. We need buildings to house businesses.
“The question is,” Roha added, “is there a parking model that we can use that will answer the needs of people?”
