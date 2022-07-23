Outfielder JJ Bleday, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, is joining the Miami Marlins in Pittsburgh, sources confirmed to the Miami Herald on Saturday.
As of the time of publication, Bleday, who grew up in Titusville, was not yet with the team at the ballpark and hasn’t formally been added to the active roster, but things obviously could change prior to game time. The Marlins play the Pirates at 7:05 p.m. His first appearance will be his MLB debut.
A corresponding move would have to be made to get Bleday onto the active roster.
A reminder on that front: Outfielder Jorge Soler was pinch-hit for in the seventh inning on Friday after his back stiffened up on him. He was scheduled to undergo tests Saturday. The results of those tests have not yet been announced.
Bleday is the fourth-ranked prospect in Miami’s system and has spent the entirety of the season to this point with Triple A Jacksonville. His batting average is low, just .228, and his strikeout rate is high (27 percent) but he has a .835 on-base-plus slugging percentage due to his ability to draw walks (60 in 367 plate appearances) and his knack for getting extra base hits (20 home runs and 13 doubles among his 69 hits). He has also logged 52 RBI and scored 54 runs.
“When we took JJ, one of the big conversations was is he a hitter with power? Is he a power hitter? What is it? The game is kind of defining that,” Marlins senior director of amateur scouting DJ Svihlik said earlier this month. “JJ has turned, at least this year, into this high slug, high on-base percentage guy. If we can collect a few more hits, we would have more of a complete hitter. He’s taken his walks and is showing the power we knew he had. He just needs to take that next step.”
That next step, at least for the short term, will be in the big leagues should he be added to the active roster. He provides the Marlins with another left-handed bat and a player who can play all three outfield positions.
Bleday would be the second first-round pick the Marlins call up in consecutive weeks.
One week earlier, the Marlins called up right-handed pitcher Max Meyer, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 draft, to make his debut. Meyer is making his second start Saturday.
