TITUSVILLE — Titusville Council on the Arts will hold its annual music festival, RAW Fest, on Saturday in Scheide Park.
Standing for roots, American, world and more, RAW Fest will feature various bands and performers, including Matty and the Pickles, Smilo & The Ghost, Michael Christopher, Hunter Cook, Acoustic Earle and Mitch Littler.
The festival will start at 10 a.m. with workshops by Bridge Studios, with musical performances starting at 11. Concerts will alternate every other hour until 7 p.m., when two bands will perform in a row.
The concert is free and open to the public.
Besides the music, the festival will feature an open jam tent, henna art, Peruvian wood carving demonstrations, and refreshments from restaurants and food trucks including Orr's Brewing, Curbside StrEAT Co., The Well and Sweet Shivers Sno Cones.