ERIE — A Titusville woman has pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Erie to a charge of conspiring to distribute methamphetamine.
Kimberly Ann Gesin, 44, pleaded guilty to the charge Thursday before U.S. District Judge Susan Paradise Baxter.
Gesin was one of 16 people indicted in September 2020 as part of a meth distribution ring in northwestern Pennsylvania.
Gesin admitted to conspiring with co-defendants to distribute meth between June 2018 and Feb. 28, 2020. Authorities allege the group participated in a network that trafficked the drug from Akron, Ohio, and Erie into Crawford, Venango and Warren counties.
Gesin faces up to 40 years in prison and a $5 million fine when she is sentenced by Baxter on June 29.
Gesin remains free on $5,000 unsecured bond pending sentencing.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul S. Sellers is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Pennsylvania State Police Troop E Vice Unit, the Titusville Police Department, the Warren County Drug Task Force, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of Gesin.