SANDYCREEK TOWNSHIP, Venango County — A 50-year-old Titusville woman was killed Thursday morning when the vehicle she was driving collided with a tractor trailer south of Franklin.
Melissa M. Garland was traveling south on the 15th Street hill section of Route 8 at approximately 5:35 a.m. when she lost control of her 2010 Subaru Outback, according to a report from Pennsylvania State Police at Franklin.
Garland’s vehicle traveled into the path of a 2019 International truck driven by Bradley Gelsomini, 52, of New Castle, police reported. Gelsomini was not injured in the crash.
Route 8 remained closed for about six hours as investigators processed the scene and crews worked to remove the wreckage.
State police were assisted by volunteer fire departments from Sandycreek, Polk, Reno and Rocky Grove, and city police from Franklin and Titusville. Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Leonard’s Auto Service and Towing, and Lowry’s Auto Body and Towing also assisted at the scene.