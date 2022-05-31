TITUSVILLE — The University of Pittsburgh at Titusville’s Education and Training Hub will offer a certified medical assistant and phlebotomy course, which will be free to qualifying students.
Student recruitment begins in June with the course to begin July 18.
The clinical medical assistant and phlebotomy program will teach students how to assist in patient procedures as well as administrative duties. It will emphasize proficiency in using the electronic health record systems needed in the technologically-advanced health care environment.
Applicants to the clinical medical assistant program must have a high school diploma or GED and pass a drug screening to qualify for enrollment. It will be a 9½-month certification course that provides training, uniforms and books at no cost to students.
The course will be offered by the Brockway Center for Technology and the Arts at Titusville, an affiliate of Manchester Bidwell Corp., one of the partners of the hub.
Manchester Bidwell, headquartered in Pittsburgh, provides urban and rural communities with education, workforce and economic development programs through barrier-free access to opportunities and professional development.
“This is a major turning point for the hub and our partnership,” Dr. David Fitz, interim executive director of the hub, said. “With the approval of BCAT’s licensure for a Pitt-Titusville location, we’ve taken an enormous step in fulfilling the promise we made to the region when our partners first came together.”
The course is the first offering from BCAT and MBC, according to Fitz. Other anticipated additions to the Pitt-Titusville campus include a ceramics studio, makerspace, and an art gallery. These additional contributions are a part of Pitt-Titusville’s ongoing renovations, which will continue in 2022.
More information: Visit online at www.upt.pitt.edu/BCAT.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.