TITUSVILLE — Timothy Snyder is stepping down from his position as executive director of the Titusville Area Senior Citizens Corporation (TASCC).
Snyder has been with TASCC for more than 17 years, officials said in announcing the move.
After the hiring and training of a replacement, Snyder will be the director of Titusville Social Connection, a mental health drop-in center also overseen by the corporation.
The TASCC Board of Directors is currently working on a job description and will be posting it soon, officials said.
Those interested in applying can submit resumes to the Titusville Area Senior Citizens Corporation, 714 E. Main St., Titusville, PA 16354.
