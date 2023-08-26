TITUSVILLE — The Titusville Senior Citizens Corp. Center at 714 E. Main St. is making some changes — all designed to meet some needs of seniors in that area.
Ashley Thompson has assumed the role of executive director. She started at the end of June after the former director moved to Social Connections.
Thompson volunteered at a senior center when she was in college and enjoys working with seniors.
The Senior Citizens Corp. is a non-profit to provide services for seniors, those 60 years of age and older.
The center is open daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and offers a variety of services. Thompson said most people go between 10 a.m. and 2 or 3 p.m.
The center offers hot and nutritious lunches for guests. Those planning to eat are asked to donate $2.50 and make reservations two days in advance so proper preparations can be made.
Thompson is a “one-woman” show and takes care of the kitchen and cleaning. However, she notes she doesn’t do all the cooking. The meals are ordered and brought to the center for distribution. Although she is the sole employee right now, she plans to add another employee in the near future.
Citing the need for more services to seniors in the community, Thompson said another change is addition of more programming and to provide more services.
“There is not a lot in our area to do,” she said, noting many people have to travel to Meadville, Cranberry, Oil City and Franklin to do many activities. “We do as much as we possibly can,” she said.
Bingo is one popular activity and is played at least once a week at the center at a cost of $3.
The center also has at least one group activity a day, Thompson said.
Another new change is a rearrangement of some of the space. For example, she said they remodeled a storage room into an activity room for crafts, a small library and, in the future, hopefully addition of a pool table or ping pong table. The director said some seniors prefer being alone sometimes and can work on crafts (such a jigsaw puzzles or other activities) and yet still have socialization with others.
She believes it is important for seniors, particularly those who may be widowed or single, to have contact with others and socialize. She added it is difficult for some people to cook for one person. By eating at the center, it provides a nutritious meal — and the opportunity to socialize with other people.
The remodeling also includes a lounge area for people to sit and talk or to exercise or play games.
“They need to get out and socialize,” she said of why the organization was formed to help seniors. “It’s for their mental health and well being,” she added.
The center used to have a speaker’s forum with guest speakers once a month, but when COVID hit, that ended that program. Thompson said the speaker’s forum is returning now as well.
The program offers some help, such as income tax returns. However, for other issues, referrals are made to the social service programs available through Active Aging and other programs.
This program is operated by the non-profit with the idea of serving seniors.
Thompson invites all seniors “to come and join us and bring a friend.”
“Come and take advantage of the craft room and lounge. Get a cup of coffee or soup,” she said.
Those needing more information may call (814) 827-9134. Or you can check the website at: www.goseniors.org or its Facebook page, Titusville Senior Center.
Thompson is hopeful more seniors will go and enjoy the activities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.