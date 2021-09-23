TITUSVILLE — City police have requested the public’s help in locating a man described as “a known narcotics trafficker.”
Steven M. Deeter, 48, faces 22 drug-related charges, including 18 felonies, according to court documents.
The charges are the result of a months-long investigation and a search of Deeter’s residence conducted Tuesday, according to an announcement issued Tuesday by Titusville Police Department.
Prior to Tuesday, city police had filed charges for three separate deliveries of methamphetamine, according to the announcement. The search of Deeter’s residence, which was performed with the assistance of the Warren County Drug Task Force, resulted in the filing of additional charges, according to police.
The charges against Deeter consist of 15 felony counts of possession with intent to deliver, three felony counts of criminal use of a communication facility, two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Titusville police urged anyone with information concerning Deeter’s whereabouts to contact them at (814) 724-2548.