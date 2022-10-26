TITUSVILLE — Titusville Police Department’s second annual Haunted Hayride takes place Saturday from 6 to 10 p.m. at Titusville Middle School.
“Following the success of last year's event, we have created an even larger and spookier Haunted Hayride,” Lt. Aaron Madden stated in a press release about the event. “We have increased the number of wagons to four and extended the trail to nearly two miles long.”
The free event will also feature a food vendor and bonfire.
Madden estimated that 1,000 people attended last year’s three-hour version of the event despite cold and rainy weather.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.