TITUSVILLE — Titusville Police Department's K9 officer, Gerif, is slated to receive a bullet- and stab-protective vest this spring.
The vest is a donation from Vested Interest in K9s Inc., a nonprofit organization based in East Taunton, Massachusetts, according to Dustin LeGoullon, Titusville's police chief and public safety commissioner.
Vested Interest in K9s Inc. is an IRS-approved tax-deductible charity that was established in 2009.
It provides protective vests to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the U.S., LeGoullon said in a news release. It will be custom fitted and National Institute of Justice-certified, the release said.
The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies.
Delivery of the vest is expected within eight to 10 weeks, according to the release.
