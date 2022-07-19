TITUSVILLE — Titusville Police Department is investigating multiple incidents of suspected arson, including fires Sunday that damaged the location of a former city bakery and destroyed a homeowner’s shed.
In a press release issued Monday afternoon and a related social media post, the department requested assistance from residents and business owners “as our officers attempt to gather information and video surveillance from two areas within the city.”
The northernmost of the two roughly rectangular areas stretches from North Washington Street on the west to near North Kerr Street on the east and from High Street and East Mount Vernon Street in the north to East Linden Street along the south. The other runs from North Franklin Street on the west to just east of North Brown Street. The northern side of East Walnut Street forms the northern border and the southern border follows East Central Avenue and Diamond Street.
The plea for assistance from the public comes after Titusville Fire Department crews were kept busy Sunday, according to Chief Joe Lamey.
No one was injured in an early-morning fire at 106 N. Kerr St. and an afternoon shed fire near the intersection of Prospect and East Mount Vernon streets, Lamey said.
Crews were dispatched at about 5:47 a.m. to the two-story structure on North Kerr Street that until earlier this month had been the location of Harmon’s Cafe and Bakery. They found heavy smoke conditions with some flames showing from a crawlspace beneath the building, according to Lamey.
The two-member crew “made a very quick hit on the exterior and then proceeded inside,” he said. As additional crews arrived, a combination of exterior and interior attacks on the fire limited damage despite the building’s balloon-frame construction, which allowed heavy fire conditions to spread to the attic, according to Lamey.
“We made a very, very good stop on that fire,” he said Monday.
Popular from the mid-1850s to the 1950s, balloon-frame structures feature long studs running from the basement to the attic with no dividers between floors. The resulting voids offer fire the opportunity to spread easily from one floor to another, according to FireEngineering.com.
The subsequent discovery of multiple ignition sites of a similar nature led responders to conclude the fire had been intentionally set, Lamey said, and to contact Titusville Police Department and the Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal to investigate.
Firefighters were dispatched again at 1:38 p.m. for the shed fire approximately a half-mile north of the earlier fire, according to Lamey.
Located behind an unoccupied residence, the shed, about 10 by 12 feet, was well-involved when crews arrived, Lamey said, and the preliminary conclusion was that this blaze, too, had been intentionally set.
While the shed was destroyed, Lamey said the North Kerr Street building likely could be repaired. While heavy fire spread to the attic, crews limited the impact to moderate damage with additional minor-to-moderate smoke and water damage in the kitchen below.
The two-story structure that was home to the bakery extends to a connected single-story structure that is the location of the Titusville Little Caesars restaurant.
Lamey said the pizzeria sustained minor smoke damage.
A Little Caesars manager offered a similar description of the fire’s impact and said the restaurant had opened for “business as usual” on Monday.
“It’s all good,” the manager said, “we’re up-and-running.”
Titusville police and fire departments responded to both fires. They were assisted at the North Kerr Street fire by Cherrytree, Pleasantville and Hydetown volunteer fire departments and EmergyCare ambulance service.
