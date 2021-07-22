TITUSVILLE — A $42,000-plus state grant will help install more than 1,500 feet of natural gas pipeline within the Titusville Opportunity Park.
Titusville Redevelopment Authority, in cooperation with National Fuel Gas, has been awarded a $42,544 Pipeline Investment Program grant through Pennsylvania's Commonwealth Financing Authority.
The grant is part of an $85,088 project to install 1,547 linear feet of natural gas pipeline to bring the business park into compliance with Public Utility Commission natural gas regulations. The commission requires each building in the park be metered separately.
The project will connect those 14 buildings to the main gas line located just outside the park. The project will retain more than 300 jobs at 18 businesses and will provide for continued growth of the business park.
The redevelopment authority and the businesses will provide matching funds for the grant, according to Laurie Baker, executive director of the Titusville Redevelopment Authority. The project is hoped to be completed this construction season, she said.
Created in November 2016, the Pipeline Investment Program provides grants to construct the last few miles of natural gas lines to business parks and existing manufacturing and industrial enterprises. Applicants eligible for funding include businesses, economic development organizations, hospitals, municipalities and school districts.
