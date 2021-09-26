TITUSVILLE — The Manufacturing Assistance Center, offering advanced hands-on training for machining and manufacturing tools, has opened in Titusville Opportunity Park business park.
The new center, part of the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville’s Education and Training Hub, has opened in Building 5 at the business park, located at 701 E. Spring St. on the city's east side.
An open house was held Wednesday for tours of the facility and celebrate Pitt’s commitment to workforce development in the region.
The Manufacturing Assistance Center is offering classes throughout the fall and will begin offering advanced manufacturing training in 2022.
The new center is part of the transformation of the Pitt-Titusville campus into a shared campus and training center.
In 2018, the University of Pittsburgh Board of Trustees approved a plan to convert the school's Titusville campus to a multi-institution education and training hub. It will serve a six-county region in northwestern Pennsylvania with a range of education and workforce training program.
Pitt-Titusville will continue to offer education for traditional college-age students plus programs for nontraditional students including online, evening, intensive and executive learning options. Training center and community college partners offer specialized programs with active input from regional employers to meet the area's education and training needs.
• More information on the Manufacturing Assistance Center and upcoming classes: Visit Titusville.pitt.edu/MAC