A 60-year-old Titusville man arrested Monday allegedly had more than 6.8 ounces of marijuana as well as a safe in which to conceal it, according to the criminal complaint filed by Titusville Police Department in the case.
Daniel Lynn Hawk, who resides in the 200 block of Brook Street, was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Wednesday.
Hawk was at his Brook Street residence when police allegedly found him in possession of 6.82 ounces of marijuana, according to the criminal complaint filed against him. Police reported that he also had a safe used to conceal money, plastic baggies and numerous marijuana pipes in addition to marijuana.
Hawk faces three felony counts of possession with intent to deliver, three misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance.
A preliminary hearing in the case was scheduled for Sept. 21 before Magisterial District Judge Amy Nicols. Hawk remains in Crawford County jail in lieu of $15,000 bond.