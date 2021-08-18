TITUSVILLE — A Titusville man allegedly endangered a 23-day-old infant as he grabbed and shoved the woman holding the baby in an effort to take the woman’s cell phone during a domestic dispute Friday near the South Perry Street bridge, according to police.
Marvin Ladonne Bailey Jr., 26, was arraigned Saturday by Magisterial District Judge Lincoln Zilhaver on charges that included two felonies.
Titusville Police Department said that Bailey, an unnamed woman, the infant and a 4-year-old child were near the bridge, with the woman holding the infant, at approximately 6:12 p.m. Friday. During an argument, Bailey allegedly demanded to see the woman’s phone and began aggressively trying to grab it from her back pocket, according to the probable cause affidavit filed by police.
Bailey allegedly grabbed at the woman repeatedly, pushed her and twisted her arm, causing her to release the phone while still holding onto the infant, according to police.
After taking the phone, Bailey threw it into Oil Creek, police reported.
Bailey faces felony charges of endangering the welfare of a child and robbery; misdemeanor charges of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property; and summary charges of criminal mischief and harassment.
He remains free on $10,000 bond. A preliminary hearing in the case was scheduled for Aug. 27 before Magisterial District Judge Amy Nicols.