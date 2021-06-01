TITUSVILLE — Kids in Titusville are gearing up to celebrate World No Tobacco Day with a Big Butt Cleanup in the city on Wednesday.
Titusville YWCA youth advocates and Titusville middle and high school students will celebrate by walking through town picking up discarded cigarette butts, vapes and disposable nicotine cartridges, and other debris. The cleanup begins at the Titusville YWCA at 3:30 p.m. and lasts about 45 minutes, but participants may start from any location in Titusville and end back at the YWCA.
The Big Butt Cleanup has been a fun event for Titusville youth since 2015 to raise the community’s awareness about the importance of adopting tobacco-free environments, according to Paula DiGregory, program coordinator for the Northwest Pennsylvania Tobacco Control Program. It also is to inform the public how damaging e-cigarette waste and cigarette butts are to habitat, landscapes and ecosystems, she added.
An estimated 766,571 metric tons of cigarette butts make their way into the environment every year, according to a report from TruthInitiative.org. Additionally, in 2018, Americans generated 2.7 million tons of consumer electronic waste, including e-cigarette waste, that ultimately ends up in landfills or incinerators, the report said.
"Not many people realize it takes years, sometimes decades, for cigarette butts to decompose, or that the used vape cartridges are plastic and don’t decompose," said Ashleigh English, Titusville YWCA director. "And so they hit the ground and leach toxins and poisons into our water supply and soil. The vapes also have lithium batteries that just aren’t being disposed of properly."
The World Health Organization annually sponsors and promotes World No Tobacco Day to educate the public about the risks of tobacco use and campaigns for effective policies to reduce tobacco use in general, English said.
All youth participating in the Big Butt Cleanup are members of the American Lung Association’s Tobacco Resistance Unit, or TRU, and will continue to be involved in peer education activities throughout the year.
• More information: Contact English, coordinator of the event, at (814) 827-2746.