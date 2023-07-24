TITUSVILLE — The Manufacturing Assistance Center at the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville’s Education and Training Hub is accepting applications for its basic machining course that begins Aug. 28.
Students will spend time in the classroom, in the shop and on the machines to develop manual machining and tooling skills. Conventional machining includes operating mills, lathes, grinders and saws; using micrometers and calipers; studying applied math through trigonometry; and reading prints.
Students have the option of enrolling in a six-week daytime course that meets three days a week or a 15-week evening program that meets twice a week. Each program includes 188 hours of learning with classroom, workshop and online module learning.
“This program is an asset to our region with the number of manufacturing and machining opportunities available,” said Stephanie Fiely, Hub executive director. “Students in this course benefit from the small class size and hands-on training from an instructor who has manufacturing experience.”
There may be funding available to assist with the cost of the program. These options will be discussed with each applicant based on their individual needs and employment status.
• More information: Visit titusville.pitt.edu/MAC or call (814) 827-4437.
