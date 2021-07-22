TITUSVILLE — Just coming off a flood on Saturday, Titusville was again struck with an overflow of Church Run on Tuesday.
According to Titusville Police Chief Dustin LeGoullon, calls about a new wave of flood water started coming in at around 7 p.m. Flooding this time occurred on the southern end of the city, affecting the areas of South Franklin Street and Central Avenue.
"I think downtown, especially near the Iron Works-Burger King area, it was a couple feet high," LeGoullon said.
There were no injuries as a result of the flooding, he added, though two vehicles were stranded in water.
Titusville Fire Chief Joe Lamey said the flooding appeared to have been caused by debris from the first flood getting stuck underneath a bridge below North Franklin Street. Church Run flows under this bridge, with the impromptu dam causing it to overflow.
"It seems like where Church Run goes under (North) Franklin Street is actually a particularly low-clearance bridge," Lamey said.
Aaron Madden, a lieutenant with Titusville Police Department, said flood water came up in a couple of spots along Church Run, notably on South Brown Street and North Franklin Street. Because the area around the Titusville Iron Works is a low point in the city, it ended up becoming the most inundated area of water, though Madden said there were pools in other parts of the city as well.
"I would say that was probably our worst spot yesterday," he said of the South Franklin Street area.
The city's Public Works Department responded to the flooding and managed to use an excavator to clear out the debris, according to Lamey. This led to the flood waters clearing out fairly quickly.
"As fast as the water came up, it dissipated," he said.
Some water managed to get into the Titusville Iron Works, which is an event venue and museum dedicated to industrial history. However, many of the items in the Iron Works had already been propped up on pallets during the last flood, and the water this time did not manage to reach them.
Lamey noted that, ironically, the second wave of water struck at about the same time Titusville City Council was holding a meeting which included discussion of Saturday's flood among the agenda items.
The fire chief said that floods of Church Run, which is an Oil Creek tributary, seem to happen every few years due to dead tree branches accumulating in the stream and then getting washed out whenever the stream inevitably overflows. In his experience, it typically takes about two floods to clear out the stream, a larger one followed by a smaller one, and he's hopeful this will be the last for a while.
"I'm not sure who was out doing the rain dance, but they can quit at any time," Lamey said.
Nonetheless, he said the city is examining potential projects and solutions to prevent further flooding.
