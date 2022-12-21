TITUSVILLE — The Greater Titusville Development Foundation has been awarded a $25,000 state grant for its downtown facade improvement program.
The grant is part of nearly $8 million in Keystone Communities Program grants for 51 projects in 30 counties across Pennsylvania announced Tuesday by Gov. Tom Wolf.
“The funding provided through the Keystone Communities Program supports towns and cities with initiatives that work to create growth and stability in their neighborhoods while encouraging partnerships between the public and private sectors,” Wolf said in a statement. “These projects will build stronger communities, attract new residents and businesses, and boost the commonwealth’s economy.”
Titusville’s facade improvement project through the Greater Titusville Development Foundation provides a dollar-for-dollar match up to $5,000 to businesses investing in downtown building facade improvements.
Anyone who owns or leases commercial property in the downtown Titusville area is eligible to apply for a Titusville facade improvement project grant. Business owners who lease their storefront may apply with the written approval of the building owner.
The goal is to improve the appearance of downtown Titusville to create a pleasant atmosphere that embraces the historical character of the city.
Since the inception of the downtown Titusville façade improvement program in August of 2016, the Greater Titusville Development Foundation has awarded $180,495 in grants which has meant $637,000 in improvements to the downtown.
Funding for the grants awarded by the Greater Titusville Development Foundation all has come from private donations.
The Greater Titusville Development Foundation is a non-profit IRS-registered 501©(3) organization that lets the public donate funds to projects within the Titusville area through tax deductible contributions.
• More information: Contact the Greater Titusville Development Foundation at (814) 827-3668 or email info@titusvillefoundation.org.
