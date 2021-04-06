TITUSVILLE — A city sports bar was the only Crawford County establishment cited in March for alleged violations of the state's COVID-19 restrictions, according to a release from the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement.
Boonie’s Sports Bar, 122 Diamond St., was cited for alleged violations that occurred on Jan. 9 and 13, the bureau announced on Monday. Boonie’s was among seven bars cited in the bureau’s northwest region, along with one in Erie County, two in Lawrence County and three in McKean County.
In addition to the citations, 32 establishments received warning letters last month, up from 24 in February. The bureau received 85 complaints during March, up sharply from 48 the previous month, but below the levels seen in late 2020 when monthly complaints ranged from 91 to 119 over the final three months of the year. The agency’s seven-county northwest region is home to more than 1,158 licensed establishments.
Boonie’s is accused of failing to require all customers to wear face masks while entering, exiting or otherwise traveling throughout the building on Jan. 9. The mask requirement is among the orders and mandates issued by state officials that permit businesses in the retail food service industry to continue operating during the state’s COVID-19 disaster emergency.
On Jan. 13, Boonie’s allegedly failed to provide face masks for employees to wear or failed to require employees to wear face masks at all times while at the bar.
The charges will be brought before an administrative law judge who has the authority to impose penalties ranging from $50 to $1,000 for minor offenses and up to $5,000 for more serious offenses.
In addition, the judge can also impose a license suspension or revocation of the license based on the severity of the charges. The judge can additionally mandate training for the licensee in an effort to educate them on the requirements of being a licensee.