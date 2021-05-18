The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) recently rated Titusville Area Hospital as a five-star hospital for overall quality of care.
The hospital was one of 455 five-star hospitals in the country and one of 22 in Pennsylvania.
The hospital "is committed to providing the highest level of patient care. Quality, safety and satisfaction is a top priority. We continually review and update processes to ensure our team is able to provide exceptional care,” said Lee Clinton, its CEO.
CMS' star rating system, launched in 2016, assigns stars based on 48 measures in the following five categories: mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience, and timely and effective care. This differs from its previous method, which included 65 measures across seven groups. CMS last updated its star rating in January 2020.
“We are very proud to be ranked by CMS among the top 13 percent in United States according to the star rating program. The ability to share safety and quality data publicly is essential to ensure patients and families can make an informed decision about their health care. CMS is one of a number of organizations that ranks hospital based on quality measures. To learn more about how TAH ranks among other hospitals locally, visit www.Medicare.gov/care-compare,” Clinton said.