WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — A tire collection and recycling event will take place Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at the Crawford County Fairgrounds.
The event is open to Crawford County residents only. Participants will be charged $2 per tire. Tires for cars and small trucks, clean and without rims, will be accepted, and no more than 12 tires per vehicle will be accepted.
Participants should enter the fairgrounds at Gate 1 on Dickson Road. If collection capacity is reached prior to noon, the event will end early.
The collection is sponsored by French Creek Council of Governments.
• More information: Visit frenchcreekcog.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.