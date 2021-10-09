An anticipated shortage of toys has the leader of a 75-year-old Meadville tradition thinking of Christmas in October.
Nancy Mangilo Bittner, who has led the Jimmy Moore Christmas Party since 2017, hopes to avoid last-minute holiday shopping this year.
“When I was watching the news this week, it appears it’s going to be more difficult to get the toys,” Mangilo Bittner said Friday, “so I’m thinking I need to get something out to get people to start sending in kids’ names and ages.”
The Associated Press reported this week that sharp increases in transportation costs for shipping containers and disruptions to the supply chain have some distributors concerned about inventories ahead of the busiest toy-shopping time of the year.
Last year, COVID-19 pandemic concerns led to significant modifications to the tradition first launched in 1946, when city firefighters “intercepted” a letter from Jimmy Moore asking if Santa would be stopping at the boy’s home that year.
For 2020, instead of a gathering with hundreds of people eating pizza and meeting Santa, families received vouchers to be used at local grocery stores. The changes were meant to address food security concerns and potentially free up funds that parents could use for toys.
In the end, more than 200 donations combined to raise over $18,000 that was used to help 362 children from nearly 200 families in the Meadville area, according to Mangilo Bittner.
This year, she said, the party will be closer to normal though some accommodations are still planned.
The party will take place Dec. 11 at St. Brigid Roman Catholic Church and will be divided into two shifts beginning at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. By splitting participants into two groups, organizers hope to allow for social distancing should public health concerns make it necessary.
Pizza is also off the menu this year.
“We’re going to go back to what they did before,” Mangilo Bittner said, “and give out fruit and candy in bags.”
Those interested in participating should send their names, the names and ages of their children, their address and phone number by email to mangilo@zoominternet.net or by mail to Nancy Mangilo Bittner, 379 Cole Drive, Meadville, PA 16335.
“Once I have that, I can start ordering gifts,” she said.
For those interested in supporting the event, Mangilo Bittner noted that checks made out to Jimmy Moore Fund can be sent to the same address.
