A dedication ceremony for a time capsule to be buried in Diamond Park in Meadville for 50 years will be held Wednesday.
The dedication will be held either in the park or, in case of inclement weather, at the sanctuary of Stone United Methodist Church. The program still start at 9 a.m. and run through 11.
Dr. Nancy Smith and Chris Seeley, who served as co-chairs on the project, will lead the ceremony. The honor guard of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2006 will present colors, while music will be provided by the Meadville Area Senior High marching band and the school's a cappella group, MASHapella.
The theme of the ceremony is "Imagine" after the song by John Lennon, and the band and MASHapella group will perform it together.
The Rev. Sarah Roncolato will offer an invocation, while Meadville Mayor LeRoy Sterns will issue a proclamation. Commissioner Chairman Eric Henry will also represent Crawford County during the ceremony.
Other speakers include Crawford Central School District Superintendent Thomas Washington, Joseph Galbo, Allegheny College President Hilary Link, Rinku Patel, Jacqueline Lesher, Meadville Area Middle School Principal Michael Lynch, time capsule project student chair Kyla Schwabenbauer, former Bonner scholar Osbaldo Meza and Armendia Dixon.
The program will end with a burial ceremony conducted by the Rev. Brian K. Jensen, pastor of First Presbyterian Church. Also involved will be the Veterans of Foreign Wars honor guard, selected honorees, and the Rev. Cameron Bowman, pastor of Saint John Missionary Baptist Church, who will give a benediction.
According to Dixon, more than 158 contributions have been made to the time capsule, including from local schools, businesses, industries, organizations, nonprofits and churches.
The ceremony is open to the public, and souvenir programs will be available.