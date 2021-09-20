Organizers are looking for submissions from the public to be placed in a time capsule which will be buried in Diamond Park in Meadville for 50 years.
The time capsule project, which is being headed by the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Mentoring Program Nita M. Lowey PA 21st Century Community Learning Center, will accept submissions from the public until next Friday. Submissions can be dropped off at Meadville Area Middle School, Crawford County Commissioners' Office, or by contact Dr. Armendia Dixon, one of the organizers, at (814) 282-0634.
"At this point we are what we call space rich," said Chris Seeley, a co-chair on the time capsule committee. "A lot of room is still left in the capsule itself."
While much of what will go into the time capsule has been decided upon by Meadville Area Middle School students, organizers have found they have more space than expected in the 27-cubic-foot time capsule, which is currently on display at Meadville YMCA as part of a tour around the city.
Seeley said there are two student co-chairs on the project at the middle school who are curating and making the final decisions on what will go inside the time capsule. However, he said there is "no limitation" on what could be placed inside.
The time capsule is meant to serve as a memento of how COVID-19 affected Crawford County, as well as how the county dealt with the pandemic. Seeley offered suggestions of items which would be worthwhile to place inside, suggesting documents, photos and artwork.
A list of suggestions from Dixon also recommended essays on COVID-19 responses, letters to future citizens and office holders, family genealogy records, signs and more.
The time capsule will be buried in a ceremony on Oct. 13 and sealed until 2071. The choice in date is to allow the students that worked on the project to still be alive when the capsule is unearthed. It was purchased from Time Capsules Inc. and utilizes a chemical compound called hexamethylenetetramine and argon to slow the the affects of age on items inside.
Sean P. Ray can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at sray@meadvilletribune.com.