A ticks and Lyme disease program featuring Janet Anderson of the Pennsylvania Department of Health will take place April 28 at the Crawford County Conservation District/Woodcock Creek Nature Center at Stainbrook Park Shelter No. 1 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
All Woodcock Creek Nature Center events require pre-registration, officials said. Event information is also available atwww.crawfordconservation.org.
All children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.
To register: Call (814) 763-5269 to register or for more information.