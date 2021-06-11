Tickets for motorsports events at this year's Crawford County Fair will cost $10 and $20 per ticket and go on sale next month.
The Crawford County Fair Board set the prices of $10 for grandstand seating and $20 for pit passes for all motorsports events at the board's meeting Thursday night at the fairgrounds
Those ticket prices are for the truck and tractor pulls at noon and 7:30 p.m. Aug. 21; KOI Drag Racing at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 25 and the demolition derby at noon and 7 p.m. Aug. 26, Dean Maynard, fair board president, said.
"Tickets will go on sale July 1 both online at the fair's website and in person at the fairgrounds office," Maynard said.
The fair's website is crawfordcountyfairpa.com and the fair's fairgrounds office is at 13450 Grand St. on the grounds in West Mead Township. Hours for when ticket sales commence July 1 have not been set, Maynard said.
The ticket prices of $10 and $20 do not include any convenience fees that may be imposed for purchasing online, Maynard said.
Additional details on ticket sales are expected to be announced prior to the start of sales July 1.
In April, the Crawford County Board of Commissioners and the Crawford County Fair Board agreed to the waive the fair’s $5 daily admission fee for this year due to the pandemic.
However, the fair board is imposing a fee for the motor sports events at the grandstand to offset their costs, Maynard said.
There will be free entertainment at the smaller West End Stage during the fair with additional entertainment being sought as well, Maynard said.
