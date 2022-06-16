The Joyce Stevens Night Glow kicks off the 32nd Thurston Classic at approximately 9 tonight at Allegheny College’s Robertson Athletic Complex, 204 Park Ave.
Admission is free. Shuttle bus service is available to transport visitors from parking lots to the viewing area. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own seating. Inclement weather may lead to cancellation.
Thurston Classic events continue Friday with balloons departing from the complex at about 6 p.m. Sanctioned races, in which pilots toss bean bags at a target on the ground, will take place in the morning and evening Saturday and in the morning Sunday.
• More information: Visit thurstonclassic.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.