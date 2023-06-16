There was a whiff of Bacon in the air Thursday evening, but just a whiff — enough to send spectators on the Robertson Athletic Complex hillside salivating, metaphorically, for more, but not nearly enough to satisfy their desire.
“I’d say it was fully inflated for maybe about 10 to 15 seconds,” said Thurston Classic official Darrel Whitney, referring to Chris P. Bacon, the Farmer Pig, the featured character balloon at this year’s event.
Whitney’s comments came beside an empty stretch of grass shortly after the cancellation of the Joyce Stevens Memorial Night Glow was announced at around 8 p.m. Perhaps 1,000 spectators filled much of the hillside prior to the unwelcome, if somewhat expected, announcement, according to Whitney.
Dark skies had been approaching as the crowd increased in size and rain proved the bad guy this time, like a big bad wolf huffing and puffing at the Thurston. Before the weather turned, however, pilot Jordan Cox and the Chris P. Bacon crew raced to inflate the show’s big star for at least a moment.
With the cancellation official, an exodus of visitors carrying camp chairs and sad-faced children headed toward parking areas along Park Avenue. Among the crowd were Melissa Hunter of Meadville and her children Lily, 8, and Jaxson, 4.
Like her mother, Lily said she was a little disappointed to miss out on the Night Glow, the family’s favorite part of the event now taking place for the 33rd time.
“I’ve come here ever since I was younger,” Hunter said. “It’s been like a tradition for our family. The kids look forward to it every year — but I also understand that things happen.”
For Gerald Fronce, who had not attended the event for decades, the evening was a chance to take his grandchildren, 7-year-old Zella Roberts and 5-year-old Jared Roberts, to their first Night Glow experience.
“Pretty disappointing,” Fronce said as the group paused under darkening skies on their way to the parking lot, “but they loved the pig — I was hoping they’d put the pig up. That was nice. At least we got that.”
Whitney said that discussions about a potential rescheduling of the Night Glow had already begun, but no decision had been made in the immediate aftermath of the cancellation.
“If we reschedule it, it will be on our website,” he said, referring to the event’s online presence at thurstonclassic.com.
In the meantime, he added, Thurston-related things are looking up, and plenty of Meadville-area residents will be too if the current weekend forecast remains accurate, according to Whitney.
“We’re still on schedule for our Friday night flight,” he said, “and the events for Saturday and Sunday look fantastic.”
YOU CAN GO
The Thurston Classic continues through Sunday at Allegheny College’s Robertson Athletic Complex, 204 Park Ave. Admission is free. Shuttle bus service is available to transport visitors from parking lots to the viewing area. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own seating. Inclement weather may lead to cancellation. Thurston Classic events continue today with balloons departing from the complex at about 6 p.m. Sanctioned races, in which pilots toss bean bags at a target on the ground, will take place in the morning and evening Saturday and in the morning Sunday.
• More information: Visit thurstonclassic.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.