Balloons may not have been able to fly for Friday night’s Thurston Classic hot air balloon event, but they still were crowd pleasing.
“Ooohs,” “aaahs” and applause rose from the crowd as several of the balloons did inflate around 7:30 p.m. at Allegheny College’s Robertson Athletic Complex in Meadville.
The Ted Watts’ Tribute sponsors flight was to take off at approximately 6 p.m., but unpredictable winds and a low cloud ceiling Friday night made a flight too risky.
Around 7 p.m., Alex Jonard II, balloonmeister for the event, announced the flight was canceled in the interest of safety for the balloonists, but several balloonists would inflate and tether their balloons for an exhibition for the crowd.
“We just are not comfortable flying with what the winds are doing and the ceiling,” Jonard said just before announcing to the crowd balloons weren’t going to fly. “The winds are inconsistent. We’re just not going to take any chances.”
The evening’s cloud cover kept fluctuating between 2,300 and 2,800 feet while a cloud ceiling between 2,500 to 3,000 feet would have permitted a safe launch, Jonard said. Winds around 10 miles per hour, permitting a safe flight, but there were gusts above 20 mph, which was too strong.
The lack of a flight Friday night didn’t deter the crowd on hand.
“I was coming here with my mom to see the balloons since before I can remember,” said 40-year-old Travis Palmer of Meadville.
Palmer now was bringing his own children to the Thurston.
“It’s a good family event and something fun for the kids,” Palmer said.
“I think they’re cool,” Palmer’s daughter, Lena, 6, said.
Lena’s older brother, Les who is age 8, said he likes to see the flames emitted by a balloon’s propane burners to heat the air to inflate the balloon.
“It’s really cool, but how it makes it float I don’t know,” he said with a smile.
Nick Kennedy, 36, of Meadville, too, likes coming to the Thurston with his family and friends.
“I’ve been coming since I was a kid,” he said. “It’s something nice to take the kids to — especially since it’s local and help support it.”
Thurston also attracts first-timers, too.
“I wanted to see what it’s all about,” said Ramona McAlevy of Mill Village who came with her husband, Matt. “I really like all the different colors of the balloons.”
“It’s cool to see them,” said Blake Wellmon, 7, of Fairview who was with his grandparents, Darlene and Todd Hunter of Cochraton. “I’ve seen balloons on TV, but they’re not as big as these.”
Thurston balloonists and officials hoping for better flying conditions today and Sunday as the weather is forecast to improve.
Today, separate morning and evening events are scheduled at the Allegheny College Robertson Field Complex, off upper Park Avenue.
Balloons are expected to fly into the complex area between 6:30 and 7 a.m. and while several also may launch around 6:30 a.m., Jonard said.
Around 6:30 p.m. balloons are scheduled to lift off from the complex.
On Sunday, balloonists are expected to fly into the complex, attempting to score on a target laid on the field with a bean bag tossed from their balloons.
