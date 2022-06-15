Thurston Classic
Thursday-Sunday
Allegheny College’s Robertson Athletic Complex
Balloon: RE/MAX
Pilot: Rick Kohut
Sponsors: RE/MAX Hometown Realty
Balloon: Zee-nith
Pilot: Alex Jonard, who also is this year’s balloonmeister
Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds later in the day. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible. High near 90F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph..
Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: June 15, 2022 @ 1:58 am
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.