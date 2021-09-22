Thursday is the last day to make payments and arrangements at Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau to have properties removed from Friday's annual tax upset sale.
Delinquent taxpayers whose properties currently are on the list for sale are reminded all payments must be made with certified funds or cash in order to remove the property from the sale list.
Payments are accepted at the Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau at the Crawford County Treasurer's Office at the courthouse, 903 Diamond Park, Meadville.
Bidder registration for Friday's sale has closed due to Pennsylvania Act 33 of 2021, a new state law that went into effect Aug. 31.
The new law required all bidders at tax upset and judicial sales to register at least 10 days in advance of any sale.
Those who did not register by Sept. 14 are not able to bid at this sale, Christine Krzysiak, the bureau's director, said.
Bidder number distribution begins at 9 a.m. Friday to those registered and photo identification is required.
The sale is Friday at 10 a.m. at Home Show Building 1 on the Crawford County Fairgrounds, 13409 Fifth Avenue, Meadville. The location has been made to allow for social distancing due to COVID-19.
A deposit of $3,000 (per property) paid in cash, or by certified or cashier’s check shall be paid by winning bidder as soon as the property is struck down.
The Crawford County Treasurer's Office/Tax Claim Bureau Office at the courthouse will be closed Friday until after the sale is completed.
• More information: Contact the Tax Claim Bureau Office at (814) 333-7332.