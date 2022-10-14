VERNON TOWNSHIP — A blaze that ripped through the second floor of a Meadville-area home on Thursday isn’t considered suspicious in origin by fire officials.
The fire was discovered around 2:15 pm. at the Jamie McCloskey residence at 12775 Vernon St., according to Doug Sekerski, second assistant chief of Vernon Central Volunteer Fire Department.
McCloskey wasn’t home at the time. Two cats were able to escape safely, Sekerski said, adding that no firefighters were injured in battling the fire.
The blaze broke out in a second-floor bedroom of the two-story home.
The home was insured, though fire officials want to confer with insurance adjusters about the cause, according to Sekerski.
“There’s nothing suspicious and it’s considered accidental,” he said.
“Everybody did a good job” of fighting the fire, he added. “It was knocked down quickly, as in less than 10 minutes we had three (fire) engines on scene.”
Despite the quick response, the home is considered a loss due to the fire damage to the second floor and water damage to the rest of the house, he noted.
Meadville Central Fire Department and West Mead 1, West Mead 2, Hayfield Township, Saegertown and Summit Township volunteer fire departments assisted at the scene.
The last fire units returned to quarters at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.