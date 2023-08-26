Thunderstorms that moved across Crawford County overnight Thursday into early Friday knocked out electric power.
No injuries were reported from the storms, according to dispatchers at the Crawford County 911 Center and personnel at area fire departments.
Most of the heavier storms hit western and southwestern Crawford County, knocking down scattered tree limbs and trees in the areas around Conneaut Lake, Conneautville and Linesville.
By 6:45 p.m. Friday less than 24 customers of Penelec and Penn Power remained without electric service, according to FirstEnergy Corp.’s website. FirstEnergy is the parent firm of the two electric utilities.
The bulk of outages that remained were 16 customers in East Fallowfield Township, according to the website. There were fewer than five customers each without power in the boroughs of Conneaut Lake and Linesville as well Sadsbury and West Fallowfield townships.
Northwestern Rural Electric Cooperative Association, the other electric utility serving Crawford County, had no reports of service disruption in the county.
