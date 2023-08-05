So much chrome.
With the evening headed toward dusk, the sales lot at the corner of Market and North streets was becoming a bit of a hazard: Cars stretched across the lot and into the nearby streets, the chromed bumpers and grills and mirrors and trim reflecting the declining sunlight into the eyes of unsuspecting pedestrians.
The Classic Car Cruise-In at Lang Motors, a traditional starting point for Thunder in the City, was creating a spectacle — and that, of course, was the point.
Vehicles of all persuasions covered the asphalt as a stereo blasted Ronnie & the Daytonas’ “G.T.O.” and gearheads stopped to admire and just plain gawk, gazing under hoods, peering in windows, and talking to the owners who had brought their vintage autos.
There was a fleet of Chevrolet Corvettes, dating as far back as 1960 and up to 2017; a herd of Ford Mustangs, including one 1973 model that had first come to the Lang lot in 1976, when Dane Lang sold it to the man who still owns it; a Chevy Astro van that looked like it had just rolled off the production line; even a 1966 Oldsmobile Vista Cruiser squeezed in — barely — between the Lang office and the sidewalk about 20 feet away.
Dane Lang, owner of the dealership that was previously run by his father and grandfather, had his eye on a 1953 Plymouth convertible that was parked, its top down, in a corner of the lot. Next to it was a Corvette that looked tiny in comparison; a few cars over was a silver Chevelle Malibu that angled down from the rear to the front expanse of chrome like an icy ski slope impervious to the summer heat.
“I have a picture behind my desk,” Lang said, looking toward the Plymouth that looked just like the one in the photo, “that hung up at the Tribune for years. My dad always pointed out to them that that was him in the car, taken on Chestnut Street. I think they finally gave him that picture and I have it on the wall behind my desk.”
That feeling of connection to cars — and to pickups, vans, station wagons and, of course, motorcycles — and the times past that they helped drive was shared by many who began gathering late Friday afternoon for Thunder in the City, Meadville’s two-day celebration of bikes, bikers and the business they generate.
More than 100 vehicles were expected for the Friday evening show with more anticipated around Diamond Park early today.
As crowds gathered Friday amid a line of motorcycles stretching down the southbound lane of Park Avenue, live music could be heard from the stage near the intersection with Chestnut Street. In front of her Hatch Hollow shop on Chestnut Street, owner Heather Fish was one of numerous business owners participating in First Friday sidewalk sales.
“It’s already better than last year,” Fish said shortly after setting up. “It was just dead last year. There’s more to do and see already — it’s bigger and better than years before.
“People seem happy,” she added.
Farther down Chestnut Street, Tattered Corners New & Used Bookstore owner Jennifer Murphy offered a similarly positive reaction to the foot traffic making its way past her shop windows.
“It’s awesome — I’m thrilled to see people outside and enjoying downtown Meadville,” Murphy said. “Any event that gets people out and about is wonderful.”
Saturday's schedule
8 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Classic Car Cruise-In around Diamond Park
8:30 a.m.: Registration for the Thunder Fun Run at Lang Motors
9 a.m.: Thunder Fun Run on Market Street
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Inflatable obstacle course in Diamond Park
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Cool 101.7 FM music from the Diamond Park gazebo
10 a.m. to 8 p.m.: Wood sculpture carvings by Adam Tate on Chestnut Street
10 a.m. to 8 p.m.: Vendors and food trucks on Chestnut Street and Park Avenue
10:30 a.m.: Tool City Jeep Jam Dice Run benefitting Can for Wishes
11a.m to 2 p.m.: RoboBOTS demonstration on Chestnut Street
Noon to 2 p.m.: Meadville Master the Mic on stage
Noon to 5 p.m.: Registration for Thunder Bike Show at Firehouse Tap & Grille
Noon to 6 p.m.: Dunking booth at Firehouse Tap & Grille
1:30 p.m.: Registration for arm wrestling tournament
2: Blessing of the bikes at Street Track ’n Trail
2 to 4: Arm wrestling tournament
2:15: Veteran-led bike parade leaves Street Track ‘n Trail
3: Announcement of Classic Car Show winners in Diamond Park
3 to 6: Thunder Poker Run registration at Street Track ‘n Trail
4: Pamela’s Bootkickers line dancing demonstration near stage
4 to 8: Thunder Jeep Show around Diamond Park
4:30 to 6:30: Music on stage — 50 Miles to Empty
6:30: Thunder Bike Show winners announced on stage
7 to 9: Music on stage — Juvenile Characteristics
9 to 11: Music at Firehouse Tap & Grille — Mayflower Hill
