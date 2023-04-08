Thumbs up to Chris Waddell and Apple Shamrock Farms. Waddell led virtual tours of the Townville dairy farm for more than 6,500 school children this week. The tour for elementary-aged kids can be viewed at www.youtube.com/watch?v=scqSVnDV25A.

