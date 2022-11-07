Active Aging Inc., along with our sponsors, is holding its 23rd annual "Through a Veteran's Eye: A Salute" to honor the men and women in uniform who have answered and will continue to answer the call to enlist in our armed services to serve and protect this great nation.
We will begin the salute with music from the Meadville Area Senior High Brass Ensemble; a welcome from Active Aging Inc.’s Executive Director Krista Geer; and a representative from Vantage, who is one of our major sponsors.
The flag raising will be done by the Veterans of the Vietnam War Post 52 while Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2006 plays “To the Colors” and fires off a 21-gun salute. After the opening ceremonies, we will move inside for Post 52’s Missing Man ceremony and a continental breakfast.
This year we have three great speakers lined up to share with you their knowledge, experience and history. The first speaker is Richard Turk. He is going to present on the Battle of Midway, which was the turning point in World War II. He will be speaking at 9 a.m.
The second speaker will be Bill Fetterolf, who will be sharing about his time in Vietnam. He will also share part of a video he made while there.
Our third and final speaker for the day will be Bill McComas. Bill was employed by the U.S. Navy Hydrographic Office, that later changed to the Naval Oceanographic Office.
Each of these speakers has a unique and special story to share. You will not want to miss it! We will have a hot lunch for those in attendance at noon. We will also be recognizing all our veterans at this time.
The day will wrap up with a presentation by the Quilts of Valor group and photos of all the veterans in attendance by military branch at the conclusion of the event.
It has been a pleasure working with this year’s committee. They are a dedicated group of veterans and community members; they have been so helpful in putting this day together.
I have thoroughly enjoyed my time with them, and I hope that you enjoy what we have put together for you. We are always looking for individuals to help with the event and to share their experiences. If you would like to get involved, please reach out to me.
So today, let us remember those that have sacrificed for our freedoms. Let us give thanks for all that our veterans have done and continue to do for each and every one of us. Let us not take for granted the freedoms that we enjoy. And let us always remember that many gave the ultimate sacrifice to protect us and this great nation.
Thank you to all who have served!
Tami Boylan
Veterans Committee Chair
