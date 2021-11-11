Active Aging, Inc., along with its sponsors, holds the 22nd annual "Through a Veteran's Eye: A Salute" today starting at 8 a.m. at 1034 Park Ave.
The event honors men and women in uniform who have enlisted in the armed services. It will return to its previous format after COVID-19 forced the celebration to be more limited last year.
"Last year, due to COVID-19, we were very limited in what we were able to do," said Tami Boylan, senior center services director. "This year, the committee has been able to meet monthly to plan today’s event. We are so happy to be able to bring today’s event to you."
The event will begin with music from the Meadville Area Senior High School Brass Ensemble and a welcome from Active Aging's Executive Director Krista Geer and Executive Director of Operations at Vantage Susan Santiago. Vantage is one of the major sponsors of the event.
Flag raising will be done by the Veterans of the Vietnam War Post 52, while the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2006 will play "To the Colors" and fire off a 21-gun salute.
After the opening festivities, Post 52 will hold its Missing Man ceremony inside and a continental breakfast will be served.
Two guest speakers will be featured: Rich Anton will speak at 9:30 a.m., while retired Major Glenn Kennedy will speak at 11:15.
A hot lunch will be served at noon for those in attendance. Active Aging will also recognize all of its veterans at this time.
The day will wrap up with a presentation by Quilts of Valor and photos of all veterans in attendance by military branch.
During the event, there will be three displays from the National Guard armory in Cambridge Springs. A Stryker, an ambulance and a small-arms vehicle will be on display, and military personnel will be on hand to talk and share information about the vehicles.
"So today, let us remember those that have sacrificed for our freedoms," Boylan said. "Let us give thanks for all that our veterans have done and continue to do for each and every one of us."