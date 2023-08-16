Three losing candidates in the May 16 primary election subsequently failed to file required post-election campaign finance reports on time, resulting in them paying late fees.
According to the Crawford County Office of Elections and Voter Services, two Republican candidates for county coroner and one Republican for Conneaut School Board didn’t file their election expense reports by June 16.
Candidates for local and municipal offices file with the Crawford County Office of Elections and Voter Services. State office candidates file with the Pennsylvania Department of State, which oversees elections.
The reports deadline was June 15, but the county extended it by a day because the courthouse was closed all day June 15 as well as the morning of June 16 for electrical service upgrade.
Under Pennsylvania’s Campaign Finance Reporting Law, each treasurer of a political committee and each candidate for election to public office must file reports on amounts received, expenditures or liabilities if they exceed $250.
If required reports are filed after a deadline, there is a late fee of $20 per day for the first six days a report is late, and $10 per day thereafter, up to a maximum penalty of $250, according to the Department of State.
Aimee C. Spitzer of Conneaut Lake and Toni Longo of Conneautville were two of three candidates running for the Republican Party nomination for coroner in the May 16 primary.
When Spitzer didn’t file a campaign finance report by the deadline, the elections office mailed a certified letter regarding the late report and late fee to Spitzer on July 5. Spitzer then filed her report Aug. 10 with $250 payment of the late fee.
Longo filed her expense report June 30, but without a required late fee of $170, according to the elections office. The office mailed a certified letter about the late fee to Longo on July 5. She paid the late fee Monday, the office reported.
Brooke Leuthold of Sadsbury Township was one of three candidates seeking one of two Republican Party nominations in Conneaut School District Region III, representing the Conneaut Lake attendance area.
Leuthold filed her expense report June 27, but without payment of a late fee of $130, the elections office said. The office mailed a certified letter about the late fee to Leuthold on July 5. She paid the late fee Aug. 4, the office reported.
Those who are considering running for office need to educate themselves, especially about financial reporting requirements, Christopher Soff, chairman of the Crawford County Board of Election, said.
“The same rules apply every candidate,” Soff said. “The board wishes every candidate and potential candidate would do their research in knowing what the requirements are to run for an office. And the further requirements, if you are elected to an office.”
Campaign finance reports would be required by write-in candidates, too, if their expenses exceed $250, Soff said.
The Elections Office has been made aware of one reported organized write-in campaign including advertisements published in newspapers and other media as well as new campaign signs.
“All of these show a ‘paid for by the committee’ of this individual, yet the county has no record that this committee actually exists,” Soff told the Tribune Tuesday. The committee would be required to file with the county Elections Office.
“We do not know the amount of money this candidate spent — whether in-kind, value provided or cash or credit,” Soff said. “All of these things would indicate the total amount expended exceeded the $250 threshold that then warrants the filing of campaign expense reports.”
Nothing has been received from the candidate or the campaign committee, Soff said.
However, Soff said it’s not the Elections Office’s role to challenge the candidate, that would have to come from a registered voter.
“If anyone has an issue or believes it to be an issue — it’s their right and responsibility as a voter to investigate or notify the courts or district attorney, if they feel it’s warranted,” Soff said.
