There are three parties interested in purchasing the Crawford County Care Center from the county, according to county commissioners.
In early March, the commissioners announced a potential sale of the 157-bed county nursing home in Saegertown after financial projections showed it having a total operating deficit of $5.5 million by the end of 2024.
Operational projections put the facility losing $2.4 million this year and $3.1 million next year because of low insurance reimbursement rates, a low patient census and staffing shortages. Those factors have combined to cause an operating loss of about $8,000 a day at the home. The care center is supposed to operate on a self-sufficient basis.
On March 22, commissioners unanimously ratified a contract with Walker & Dunlop Inc., a commercial real estate broker, to seek proposals for purchase and operation of the home.
Three interested parties have emerged with one group already having taken a tour of the facility, commissioners said following Wednesday’s work session.
“One has done a walk-through already while two others may come,” said Eric Henry, chairman of the commissioners. “We’d like the tours as soon as possible.”
The county also has been asked to provide additional information about the care center’s operations to that potential buyer, he added.
The county expects to get best offers from potential buyers within 30 to 60 days after the conclusion of any additional tours.
“We, of course, have to look at all the offers and then do some due diligence on the potential buyer,” Henry added.
Any sale of the center isn’t expected until sometime in September, according to commissioners.
Commissioners have said if a satisfactory buyer is not found, the county will continue to operate the nursing home, but make operational changes.
However, in anticipation of a possible sale, commissioners in April approved a subdivision of 7.02 acres that is occupied by the nursing home. The subdivision is needed in the event the property is sold.
The county also is seeking bids to reroute a water line for the center. The rerouted line will give the center its own separate access to Saegertown’s municipal water system in the event the property is sold by the county.
