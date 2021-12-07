VERNON TOWNSHIP — Crawford Central School Board welcomed three new members during its reorganization meeting Monday. Members also unanimously elected Jan Feleppa as board president for the seventh consecutive year and chose a new face to serve as vice president.
Holly Chatman, Elyse Palmer and Ryan Pickering, all elected to four-year terms in November, were sworn in shortly after the meeting began and took their seats on the board. Feleppa, who was elected to her third consecutive term in November, joined her new colleagues in taking the oath of office. The new members replace Paula Jo Harakal, Ross Prather and Frank Schreck, all of whom chose not to seek reelection.
In a brief meeting devoted to reading of certificates of election, appointing members to a variety of committees and associations, and approving the calendar of meetings for the coming year, the only issue of contention was the election of a vice president for the board.
Both incumbent Vice President Jeff Rose and board member Melissa Burnett received nominations for the position. Rose, who had served as the board's vice president for three years, did not attend the meeting.
Because Rose was nominated first, his nomination was considered first by the board. Two members — Kevin Merritt and Delwood Smith — voted in favor of Rose for vice president; the other six members — Burnett, Chatman, Feleppa, Palmer, Pickering and Bryan Miller — present voted against.
When the board next considered Burnett for vice president, all eight present members voted in favor. Following the vote, Burnett thanked her fellow board members for their support.
The unanimously approved schedule calls for next year’s meetings to typically take place at 5:30 p.m. on the third and fourth Mondays of each month with no meetings in July. In December, the board meets only for a reorganization meeting on the first Tuesday.
The board’s first meeting of the year will be moved to Tuesday, Jan. 18, to avoid conflict with Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Other schedule modifications will occur in April, when the first meeting will be moved to April 19, a Tuesday. The district has a scheduled day off on April 18, which comes a day after Easter. In September and November, meetings will take place on the second and third Mondays instead of the usual days.
The first meeting each month serves as a study session devoted to discussion of the agenda items that will be up for a vote the following week as well as other issues that are expected to come before the board. Votes on agenda items take place at the second meeting each month.
In other annual appointments, all of which resulted in unanimous votes, Chatman was approved to replace Schreck as one of three district representatives on the joint operating committee that oversees the Crawford County Career and Technical Center. Merritt and Smith are the other representatives.
Smith was also reappointed as the board’s representative to the Pennsylvania School Board Association. Palmer was appointed as the alternate representative.
Palmer was also approved as the board’s representative to the French Creek Council of Governments, taking over from Feleppa. Pickering was selected as the alternate representative.
State law requires school boards to hold their annual reorganization meetings during the first week of December, which is variously interpreted as either the first seven days of the month or the week beginning with the first Sunday of the month. Crawford Central meets for reorganization in December but does not hold the study session or the typical voting meeting that take place in other months.
Conneaut School Board met last week for both a reorganization meeting and a study session and will meet again Wednesday for a regular voting meeting. PENNCREST School Board meets Thursday for a reorganization meeting and a regular voting meeting.
