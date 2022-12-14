Three distinguished leaders with ties to Allegheny College — Larry Hailsham Jr., Mark Campbell and James H. Mullen Jr. — have been appointed to key administrative and transition advisory committee posts by Pennsylvania Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro.
Hailsham, a member of Allegheny’s Class of 2015, has been appointed as executive deputy chief of staff by Shapiro. Hailsham, who previously served as political director with Shapiro’s gubernatorial campaign, has extensive experience in government affairs across Pennsylvania. He previously held positions with the Greater Pittsburgh Chamber of Commerce and campaigns for President Joe Biden and Sen. Bob Casey. Earlier this year, Hailsham was named to the 2022 Pennsylvania Forty Under 40 list by City & State PA.
Campbell, a partner with the government relations firm Ridge Policy Group, will serve on the Advisory Committee for Economic Development. Campbell has extensive experience in politics, public policy, and government decision-making in both Harrisburg and Washington, D.C., and he served as a congressional chief of staff and as chief of staff to Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Ridge and Mark Schweiker. Campbell is a member of the Allegheny Board of Trustees, which he previously chaired.
Mullen, who served as Allegheny’s president from 2008 to 2019, will serve on the Advisory Committee for Education and Workforce. During Mullen’s tenure as president, Allegheny celebrated its bicentennial and also publicly launched the largest comprehensive fundraising campaign in College history. Mullen has served as chair of the board of directors of the American Council on Education and the board of directors of the Great Lakes College Association, among other leadership roles in national organizations.
