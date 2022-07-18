EDINBORO — Edinboro is among seven sites across the state where the Pennsylvania Department of Health is offering three forms of free COVID-19 testing.
The department, in partnership with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare, offers three forms of free testing at the sites. Offered are point of care tests where tests are performed and results are analyzed onsite; the distribution of at-home COVID-19 antigen testing; and continued administration of the mid-nasal passage swab PCR testing.
At Edinboro, testing is available through Sept. 9 as follows: Monday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; and Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Testing is available at the PennWest University Edinboro Community Testing site at Dearborn Hall, 205 Darrow Road, Edinboro.
“Testing is the best way to identify the virus and know what steps to take in order to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Denise Johnson, Pennsylvania’s physician general and the Department of Health acting secretary. “We continue to work with partners across the state ensuring the consistent accessibility of COVID-19 testing.”
AMI operates six other testing locations in six other counties of Pennsylvania: Berks, Blair, Centre, Clarion, Clinton and Washington.
The testing sites are free and open to anyone age 2 and older who feels they need a test on a first-come, first-serve basis. PCR tests are only available to ages 3 and older. Individuals do not need to be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 to be tested. Patients are asked to take a photo-ID, but ID is not required to be tested.
Appointments are not necessary as registration will be completed onsite.
Individuals who are tested should self-quarantine while they await their test results, according to the Department of Health.
