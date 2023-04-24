The city of Meadville will be recognized for 30 years of participation in the Tree City USA program in an Arbor Day ceremony at 4 p.m. Thursday in Cora Clark Park.
The ceremony will feature an award presentation from Mark Lewis, a service forester with the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. Meadville City Councilwoman Autumn Vogel will also deliver a proclamation declaring Thursday as Arbor Day in Meadville.
The park that will host the ceremony, located along Pine Street between Williamson and Morgan streets, was the scene of an early start to Arbor Day activities in Meadville last week. The city’s Shade Tree Commission, which coordinates the annual ceremony and oversees street trees in the city, sponsored a tree-planting event Thursday at the park attended by Vogel, Mayor Jaime Kinder, several members of the commission, and other volunteers.
Three multi-stemmed river birch trees were planted near the picnic shelter in the park. The trees were purchased with funds donated to the City of Meadville Memorial Tree Fund. Donations to the fund can be made online at cityofmeadville.org or by sending a check to the City of Meadville, 894 Diamond Park, Meadville, PA 16335.
• More information: Contact Alice Sjolander, Shade Tree Commission liaison, at (814) 336-5285.
