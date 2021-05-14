More than $225,000 in grants have been awarded by the county toward local bridge projects in three municipalities.
Grants were awarded Wednesday by Crawford County commissioners for local bridge work in Meadville, Cambridge Springs and Townville. The grants will help pay half the cost of the work to be done.
Cambridge Springs was awarded $100,000 to replace a culvert on Church Street, which also is part of state Route 408.
Meadville is seeking a $68,950 grant to rehabilitate a bridge on Clinton Court, while Townville is seeking $60,000 to replace a culvert on West Fremont Street.
Grant money is through the county’s Act 13 program funds with the municipalities proving matching funds.
Act 13 authorizes the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission to collect drilling impact fees on unconventional oil and gas wells. The fees are distributed annually to state agencies, counties and municipalities based on allocation formulas. The Unconventional Gas Well Fund distributes impact fee money only to counties and municipalities with unconventional wells, while the Marcellus Legacy Fund is distributed to all counties, with or without wells. Crawford County receives money from both funds.
Money is distributed into three classifications — local environmental initiatives, impact fees and at-risk bridges — with applicants then applying for grant funds from the county.
Money for the Meadville and Townville projects is from the at-risk bridges funds which are competitive, while the Cambridge Springs project would be a capital investment grant from the fund, according to Zach Norwood, the county's planning director.
The Crawford County Planning Commission’s transportation committee made the recommendations on the grants following a review of the projects.
